Any movie suggestions? Roger Federer needs your help to watch some Bollywood classics

"Bollywood movies in IMDb Top 100 1) Tare Zameen Par (2007) 2) 3 Idiots (2009) 3) Dangal (2016) Oscar Nominated movies: 1) Lagaan (2001) 2) Mother India (1957) 3) Salaam Bombay (1988)," wrote a fan.

Whereas others suggested him to check out 'Gully Boy' which was recently selected as India's official entry for Oscar Awards.

Most of the player's fans and followers recommended him popular sports dramas like 'Chak De! India', 'Dangal,' 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' 'Lagaan' and 'Sultan'.

On the other hand, Twitterati also advised him to go for the "greatest movie ever made in Bollywood, DDLJ [Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge]" "Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood," commented a fan on Federer's post.

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal classic hit 'Hera Pheri' was also suggested by many movie buffs.

At the time of publishing, his tweet asking for B-town suggestions had clocked 2.9k replies, 1.1k re-tweets and 8.1k likes.

From gifs of movies like 'Padmavat' and '3 idiots', fans also send out memes to the tennis sensation.

Federer also quoted some tweets to post replies. "Thanks," wrote the 38-year old, to a fan who listed 'Sholay', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Dangal' as movies he could watch.