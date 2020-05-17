Anushka Sharma's Pataal Lok 'inspired' by rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's book!

Amazon Prime's new original series Pataal Lok has been loved by fans and critics alike. Produced by Anushka Sharma and starring Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Gul Panag in lead roles, the show revolves around inspector Haatiram Choudhury solving the assassination attempt case of TV news anchor Sanjeev Mehra.

In the 9 episodes, the show delves into the media industry, politics, violence, abuse, poverty, corruption, Islamophobia, casteism and class divide.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have wondered whether the show is based on rape-accused journalist-author Tarun Tejpal’s book - The Story of My Assassins. "Watching Paatal Lok: from Neeraj Kabi’s look to the story, it’s Tarun Tejpal’s “Story of my Assassins ” so far," author Arnab Ray said.