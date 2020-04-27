Anushka Sharma-produced 'Paatal Lok' trailer to be out on May 5

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma shared a gripping teaser of her debut digital production, the thriller web series "Paatal Lok", revealing that the trailer will be out on May 5.

The teaser gives a glimpse into a terrifying world, packed with blood curling scenes.

The new teaser does not include any scenes featuring the lead characters, but takes one into the dark and sinister side of humanity, with violent shots setting up the mood. There's a character smacking someone in the face with a hammer, someone is stepping on a cockroach, a child finds a hidden gun, someone is wielding a sharp knife while someone is getting thrashed with an iron chain.

Sharing the teaser, she tweeted: "Dohri hai duniya, dohre hain yahan ke log, #PaatalLok yahi hai, kahin aur mat khoj (This a dual world full of double-faced people). Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34am."

Divided along class lines, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. The show has Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles

The Amazon Original series is created by Sudip Sharma, writer for "Udta Punjab" and "NH10". The show is produced by Anushka's banner, Clean Slate Films, and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 15.

--IANS

sug/vnc

(214 Words)

27041640

NNNN

TAKE