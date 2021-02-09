Anushka Sharma expresses grief over loss caused by Uttarakhand glacier burst

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined other celebrities in praying for those affected by the Uttarakhand glacier burst by expressing her condolences for the families of the victims on social media.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to her social media handle on Monday and shared an Instagram story expressing her sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

In her post, she shared a story of a news article and wrote, "My prayers for the safety of all those who are affected by flash floods at Uttarakhand. Heartbroken to see the loss caused by it! Sincere condolences to the families of the victims."