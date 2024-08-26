 Anusha Dandekar REPLACES Esha Gupta In Suneil Shetty's 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' Sequel (Exclusive)
The Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt about further developement in the sequel of Suneil Shetty starrer 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.' Earlier, the said role was rumoured to be played by Esha Gupta.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Anusha Dandekar, a popular name in the world of entertainment has been roped in opposite Suneil Shetty in the sequel of Hunter:Tootega Nahi Todega. The Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt about the same from a source closely related to the show.

article-image

Our well placed source informs us that Anusha has replaced Esha Gupta, who was earlier slated to essay the said character in the sequel of the show. Our source says, ''Esha was earlier roped in opposite Suneil Shetty in the show, however, she was later on replaced. Anusha has finally been roped in to play the part and she has also begun shooting two days ago.''

Further, the little birdie also reveals that after Esha being replaced from the show, popular faces like Shehnaaz Gill, Surbhi Chandna, Elnaz Narozi, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle too were in talks to play the part. However, the makers then zeroed down on Anusha.

Anusha has also confirmed the same on her Instagram stories and has shared a still of Hunter's 'clap board.'

We had earlier also exclsuively reported about Himanshu Malhotra being roped in for the show. Well, our source informs us that he too has been replaced. ''Himanshu is no longer playing the part. Pramod Pathak, who was seen in Mirzapur, will now be playing the part.''

The first season of the show witnessed Karanveer Sharma, Barkha Bisht, Esha Deol and other popular faces being a part of the show. While the show did not receive rave reviews, it will be interesting to see how does the story shape up this time around.

article-image

