Anurag Thakur: 'Will Not Allow OTT Platforms To Demean Indian Culture'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday told OTT players that the government will not allow demeaning Indian culture and society in the name of creative freedom. Thakur said this during a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms here, persons attending the meeting said.

They said the discussions also centred on establishing penal provisions for violations by OTT platforms, strengthening the existing Grievance Redressal Mechanism, addressing concerns related to the accurate depiction of India's map, and combating digital piracy.

The minister highlighted the overt Western influence and depiction of Indic religions and traditions in bad light through the OTTs and asked the representatives to come up with their proposed solutions within a fortnight, the persons said.

The minister also asked OTT players not to use their platforms as a tool of vicious propaganda and ideological biases.

The representatives of OTT platforms also discussed issues such as implementation of code of ethics and explored potential solutions to strike a balance between creative freedom and responsible content.

"OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as 'creative expression'. India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups," Thakur said on Twitter.

To expedite the resolution of claims against OTT content, the Union minister is learnt to have proposed the establishment of a quasi-judicial body comprising industry experts and judicial members to ensure conclusive and unbiased decision-making, relieving higher courts of the burden and expediting claim resolutions.

The persons who attended the meeting said during the discussion on the implementation of a Code of Ethics to enhance content regulation, emphasis was laid on age-based classification, parental locks, and content descriptors to ensure appropriate access and viewing for different age groups.

They said the OTT platforms were encouraged to review scripts, identify potential violations, and promote family-oriented entertainment.

The aim was to respect the beliefs, practices, and values of different communities while maintaining responsible and ethical content standards, they said.

The minister said that the majority of grievances were satisfactorily resolved by OTT platforms at the initial level. The establishment of self-regulatory bodies at Level-II further facilitated grievance resolution, with 18 appeals already successfully resolved.

He noted that efforts are underway to improve the accessibility of grievance officers, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the redressal mechanism.

The meeting also addressed the critical issue of digital piracy and intellectual property rights protection, with Thakur asserting that actions were being taken against rogue websites involved in illegal recording and transmission of content.

The Cinematograph Bill, expected to come up for consideration and passing during the Monsoon Session beginning Thursday, contains provisions to counter piracy and take action against websites engaged in unauthorized dissemination of copyrighted material.

