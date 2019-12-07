Anurag Kashyap says that I am like his female version: Sobhita Dhulipala

Now I have become a person, who detaches themselves from the project once it is done. I don't want to be a businessman or trade person because I have a heart of an artist. If something will become successful then I won't dare to take a risk. But at the same time it is not like that I will try stay away from commercial cinema. But I don't want to follow any formula. I will do what I understand.

How was it work with Emraan Hashmi in this film?

Actually I shot for this film first and then we did Bard of Blood together. Here I am playing his not so nice wife. I remember telling him on the sets that you are doing a Netflix show and congratulated him for that.

After 3-4 months I joined the cast and he was like you have come here also. We have very chilled out bros kind of an equation with each other. He is lovely and funny person, so it is always nice to work with him.

Did you expect mixed reaction for Bard of Blood?

I think great advantage of being me is that I don't think about results once I finish the project. I don't feel that I have done this project even when I watch it. It is not just with the projects which have not done well but those which have done well also.

When I see them, I watch them like an audience. If I was offered a similar script now, I would have different reaction to it because I will change as a person and I would have acted differently. So I move on. There is a talk about second season the series and we are planning to start it very soon.

We have not been told much about it but it will be crazier than the season one. I will also begin second season of Made in Heaven next year. I am shooting for a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan and then I will begin work on Made in Heaven.

Can you tell us bit about Ghost Stories?

This is my second project with Anurag Kashyap; I have made my debut with him in Raman Raghav 2.0. He is a creative genius and empowering. I cannot wait for everyone to watch it. Anurag has influenced me a lot; I have become lot more brave to make choice which I like. He has taught me to accept that if it okay if you don't fit in.

It is okay not be like other people, taking similar paths or preferences. It is okay to be minority of one as long as true to yourself. Anurag says that I am like his female version.

So do you also express yourself as strongly as Anurag does?

Well I don't get any lawsuits. I know that I am honest, it is a choice, you can choose to be honest or you choose to hide a truth. I also choose to speak my mind. I can't talk about shallow things.

Are you happy with kind of offers you are getting now?

I have got some recognition; I am not satisfied with it. The things which give me happiness are beyond these things. For me, seeing my parents happy, to think about having children sometime in future. These things excite me; these are like life's landmark. Work is work. I am getting to do work, which I am passionate about.