Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa Kapoor open up about their upcoming Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dobaaraa'

Pic: Viral Bhayani

After wowing audiences at various international film festivals, Dobaaraa will soon hit the silver screens in India. The film’s director Anurag Kashyap along with producer Ektaa Kapoor launched its trailer on July 27. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati and will release on August 19.

Ektaa is producing the film under the banner of Cult movies. Talking about it, she shares, “Producer Sunir Kheterpal came to us with a script and told us he is going to Anurag with it. One day, I was walking. Anurag met me and told me, ‘After many days, I have liked a script which I’m going to direct... Are you on?’ I told him, ‘If you are on, I’m on. It was time to launch a new brand. Thus we thought about Cult, which comes from culture, and we decided to launch this brand.”

Despite having the option to release it on OTT, the makers decided to give it a theatrical release. Anurag says, “I’m happy Ektaa chose Dobaaraa. You will have to watch it. I am also frightened a bit. The producers have allowed us to make some changes. It allowed us to make it more exciting. And she wanted this film to be released in theatres only. It’s amazing. Initially, I thought she was just saying that at the moment. But she said, ‘Kuch bhi ho jaye, main Cult ko launch theatres se hi karungi’. In today’s time, it’s very empowering and encouraging to hear this.”

Elaborating further, Ektaa adds, “It was very easy for us to premiere it on a digital platform, and we have a lot more money. But this is a very good film. I called up my mom (Shobha Kapoor) and asked her if we could take a little risk. As we all know, South and mass films are doing well. I felt this film deserves patronage. The team has put in such a good job, so I decided that financially I’ll take a little risk. I wanted this film for patronage.”

When asked about collaborating with Taapsee, Ektaa gushes, “Absolutely, it’s an amazing thing to collaborate with such an amazing actor. If the project is amazing, maybe, I will only go and ask the actors to read the script. It’s heartening to work with great actors who bring in a lot more. Taapsee is a brilliant actor.”

Ektaa had recently worked with Kangana Ranaut for a reality show. When asked about the similarities between Taapsee and Kangana, she explains, “One similarity is that both are amazing actors and to play against each other is not your and my job. We are women. We adjust each other’s crown and not remove it.”

Dobaaraa is a remake of the Spanish film, Mirage. On a parting note, Anuraag concludes, “I can’t make a film if I can’t make it my own. The essence of the story is taken from there, but the whole adaptation has come from the script, and then we made it our own. We never referred to that film. I never wanted to do a remake in my life. Taapsee reached out to me and said, ‘Yeh script paddho aap. We need a director for this script’. I didn’t read the script but tried finding a director, but when I read the script, I decided to direct it myself.”