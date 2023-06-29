Anupamaa Update: Anuj Kapadia To Jet Off To USA? THIS Is How Chhavi Pandey's Character Will End

Rajan Shahi's 'Anupamaa', starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role opposite Gaurav Khanna's Anuj Kapadia has been reigning the TRP charts ever since its inception three years ago. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked with its various twists and turns, and of late, it has been creating a lot of buzz with the protagonist set to fly off to America.

Recently, it was confirmed that actress Chhavi Pandey, who plays the role of Maya in 'Anupamaa', is set to exit the show. While fans wondered how her character will end in the daily soap, we have finally got a hint on what could go down.

As per the current track, Anupamaa is all set to jet off to the USA, leaving Anuj and their daughter behind, but looks like the makers have a twist down their sleeves to surprise the fans.

Is this how Chhavi Pandey's character will end?

Chhavi aka Maya is currently seen playing the biological mother to Anupamaa and Anuj's foster child, and she also seems to be madly in love with Anuj, to the extent that it has now turned into obsession.

While Anuj and Anupamaa have decided to go separate ways and pursue the paths that destiny has laid out for them, Maya has been staying in care of Anuj.

But looks like Anuj has an entirely different plan on his mind. In the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa will be seen arriving at the Kapadia mansion for one last time before jetting off to the USA, but her farewell party will be marred by Maya's antics.

She will be seen creating a ruckus and even wishing death upon Anupamaa, and that is when Anuj will finally lose his cool and slap her.

The makers will then show Maya finally being admitted by Anuj to a mental health facility and thus, Chhavi's track will officially come to an end.

Will Anuj go to USA with Anupamaa?

It still leaves the audience wondering if Maya's exit will make Anupamaa stay back or will Anuj too accompany her to the USA.

As per reports, it will be shown that Anuj has already booked tickets for the USA for himself and their daughter, and he too plans to leave the country with Anupamaa, and this will be discovered by Maya, which will drive her to madness.

But post the character's end, it will be interesting to see if Anuj will pack up his life in India and move to the USA with Anupamaa, or will he wait for her to return after fulfilling her dreams.