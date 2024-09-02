Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been numero uno on the TRP charts for quite some time now. While the show does not seem to budge from its number one spot on the charts, the recent exit of Sudhanshu Pandey from the show has left the ardent viewers of the show anticipating the unfolding of the upcoming story line.

Looks like, the makers of Anupamaa are all set to bring in the big twist to justify Vanraj's disappearance from the show. According to a report in India Forums, Toshu will get a call from an unknown number and that call will be of Vanraj. Vanraj will sound troubled and hurt and Toshu will figure out that he has landed in a trouble. Toshu will try talking more but the call will eventually disconnect. He will then call back on the same number but the number will then be unavailable. Pakhi will learn of this and will tell Toshu that she too has tried reaching out to Vanraj but his number has been unavailable. Anupamaa, Anuj and the Shahs will learn of the same and all of them will be left worried.

It will be interesting to see how do the makers of the show bring back Vanraj and who will now be seen playing the character. As per recent media reports, Pankit Thakker has been roped in to essay the character. However, there has been no clarity on the same yet.

A few days ago, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from the show and revealed he has not been shooting for the show ever since Raksha Bandhan. Reports further suggested that the actor had a fallout with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi. However, Sudhanshu has denied all of these reports.