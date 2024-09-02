 Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

In the upcoming storyline of Star Plus' Anupamaa, Vanraj Shah, who had mysteriously disappeared, will be calling up Toshu and this will leave everyone shocked and worried. Sudhanshu Pandey, who essayed the character of Vanraj has called it quits from the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been numero uno on the TRP charts for quite some time now. While the show does not seem to budge from its number one spot on the charts, the recent exit of Sudhanshu Pandey from the show has left the ardent viewers of the show anticipating the unfolding of the upcoming story line.

Read Also
'I Totally Adore Her': Rupali Ganguly CONSOLES Viraj Gehlani's Grandmother As She Weeps Unconsolably...
article-image

Looks like, the makers of Anupamaa are all set to bring in the big twist to justify Vanraj's disappearance from the show. According to a report in India Forums, Toshu will get a call from an unknown number and that call will be of Vanraj. Vanraj will sound troubled and hurt and Toshu will figure out that he has landed in a trouble. Toshu will try talking more but the call will eventually disconnect. He will then call back on the same number but the number will then be unavailable. Pakhi will learn of this and will tell Toshu that she too has tried reaching out to Vanraj but his number has been unavailable. Anupamaa, Anuj and the Shahs will learn of the same and all of them will be left worried.

It will be interesting to see how do the makers of the show bring back Vanraj and who will now be seen playing the character. As per recent media reports, Pankit Thakker has been roped in to essay the character. However, there has been no clarity on the same yet.

Read Also
'Sir Aate The Aur...': Anupamaa's Chandni Bhagwnani On Fallout Between Sudhanshu Pandey & Rajan...
article-image

A few days ago, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from the show and revealed he has not been shooting for the show ever since Raksha Bandhan. Reports further suggested that the actor had a fallout with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi. However, Sudhanshu has denied all of these reports.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
Read Also
'Mere Jaise Actor Ko Nikaalne Ki Taakat..': Sudhanshu Pandey On Claims Of Rupali Ganguly Being...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried

Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie

Sarangadhariya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Telugu Movie

MP High Court Asks Centre To Clarify If Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Film 'Emergency' Has Received...

MP High Court Asks Centre To Clarify If Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Film 'Emergency' Has Received...

Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's Fiancée

Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's Fiancée

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Taking 'Special' Ageing Treatment To Play Indira Gandhi In Emergency: 'These...

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Taking 'Special' Ageing Treatment To Play Indira Gandhi In Emergency: 'These...