 Anupamaa Update: Dimpy Hurls Football On Aadhya, Slaps Her In Fit Of Rage
In the episode of Star Plus’ Anupamaa, Dimpy was seen crossing the line as she raised her hand on Aadhya and slapped her hard.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Led by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Star Plus’ Anupamaa has been a topper on the TRP charts for years altogether. The current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj planning to take the plunge and getting remarried and the dynamics of Shah house changing ever since Vanraj‘a mysterious disappearance.

As per a report in India Forums, the upcoming track of the show will witness Dimpy losing her calm on Aadhya once again. Ansh along with the other kids will be playing football Dimpy comes out and lashes on the kids, stating their games have now increased. Frozen in fear, Ansh will be seen mumbling something under his breath. However, Aadhya will step ahead to defend him. In no mood to listen, Dimpy accuses Aadhya of trying to be the hero and continues lashing out at the kids.

In a fit of anger, Dimpy hurls the football which hits Aadhya hard. Ansh will then step up to protect Aadhya and call Dimpy a ‘bad mommy.’ This does not go well with Dimpy who then raises her hand to slap Ansh. However, Aadhya once again intervenes. It is then that Dimpy loses her calm and slaps Aadhya hard.

Anuj will reach just in time to protect Aadhya from Dimpy’s wrath. On the other hand, Ansh will go up to Anupamaa and reveal whatever happened, stating he does not want to stay with Dimpy owing to her anger and that he wants to stay with her and Aadhya instead.

Dimpy is now convinced that Aadhya is trying to separate her son Ansh from her, which gives rise to her anger further.

