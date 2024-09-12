 Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj Grabs Ankush By Collar After Confronting Him On Being Drugged & Lied, Declares WAR
In the upcoming episodes of Star Plus' Anupamaa, Anuj will be seen confronting his brother Ankush for wronging him for so long. The two brothers will be seen getting into a heated argument, after which, Anuj will be seen losing his call and grabbing Ankush by the collar.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

The ardent viewers of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa are all set to witness a major twist with Anuj learning of his brother Ankush's deciet. Not only will Anuj confront Ankush over all the lies fed to him but he will also wage a war against him to claim his rights back.

article-image

Well, according to a report in India Forums, upto Ankush and will confront him and Barkha about all the lies that were told to him about Aadhya's demise. He will be seen calling Ankush out on doing so and will tell him that this action of his has caused him extreme pain. While confronting Ankush on the same, Anuj will be seen trembling with pain and anger as he recalls the time he spent mourning for the loss of his daughter who was always alive.

article-image

Not just this, Anuj will also slam Ankush and Barkha for drugging him to take over his company. He will then tell them that now that he is back, he will reclaim his right. He slams Ankush for breaking his trust too. Ankush, embarassed after his truth is out, taunts Anuj later and suggests him to live a 'modest' life with Anupamaa instead of planning to reclaim his company. He tells Anuj that the Kapadia empire now belongs to him and Barkha. As the arguement grows, Anuj goes ahead to grab Ankush by his collar, after which, Ankush calls out the security guards and asks them to push Anuj out. However, recalling how Anuj has always treated them with so much respect, the guards refuse to touch Anuj and Ankush is left embarassed thereafter.

Moved, Anuj thanks the security guards and decides to walk away. However, before going, he will be seen telling Ankush that the time for conversations is now over and that, now is the time for war.

article-image

