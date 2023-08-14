 Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

Her dynamic with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), was particularly cherished by fans, making her exit all the more bittersweet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

TV show Anupamaa is constantly ruling the TRP charts with its intriguing storyline. However, the Rupali Ganguli starrer has witnessed the exit of another actor after Paras Kalnawat.

Ekta Saraiya, the versatile actress who portrayed the role of Vanraj's sister, Dolly has bid afieu to the show. A surprising twist in the show's cast dynamics has left fans in anticipation of what lies ahead.

Read Also
WATCH: Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguli Joins ‘Badal Barsa’ Trend, Dances With On-Screen...
article-image

REASON WHY SHE LEFT ANUPAMAA AFTER 3 YEARS

In a recent interview, Ekta Saraiya confirmed her exit from Anupamaa, a show she had been a part of for approximately three years.

The actress cited the demands of a new endeavour as the catalyst behind her decision to part ways with the popular family drama. Ekta will be taking on a significant role in Zee TV's upcoming series, 'Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai', alongside the accomplished Manasi Joshi Roy.

The commitments of these two simultaneous projects prompted her to make a tough call, leaving her with no choice but to bid adieu to her Anupamaa family.

Read Also
Anupamaa Cast Performs Havan As Show Completes 1000 Episodes
article-image

HERE WHAT SHE SAID ABOUT HER EXIT

Sharing insights into her departure, Ekta Saraiya revealed in an interview with a reputed media outlet, "I am actually not a part of Anupama anymore; it was physically impossible for me to be a part of two shows at the same time since one has a 7-day telecast. So, I had to say Goodbye to Anupamaa. But I have made so many great memories on the show. I am so glad that I got to play the role of Dolly, and I am grateful to DKP for the opportunity. It was just time to move on, but I will miss the show, and I am thankful for all the love."

For those unfamiliar with her character, Dolly was a steadfast presence who consistently stood against her brother Vanraj's missteps and her mother Leela's actions.

Her dynamic with her sister-in-law, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), was particularly cherished by fans, making her exit all the more bittersweet. With Dolly's departure from Anupamaa, viewers are left wondering about the void her absence will create in the storyline.

Read Also
Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Complains About Mumbai Roads & Traffic, Lashes Out At Excessive Garbage
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22

Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

‘Who Are They?’: Sameer Wankhede's Surprising Claim On SRK, Deepika & Mika Amid Aryan Khan...

‘Who Are They?’: Sameer Wankhede's Surprising Claim On SRK, Deepika & Mika Amid Aryan Khan...

Independence Day 2023: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen

Independence Day 2023: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen

Sanjay Dutt Suffers Head Injury, Gets Stitches During Double iSmart Shoot: Report

Sanjay Dutt Suffers Head Injury, Gets Stitches During Double iSmart Shoot: Report