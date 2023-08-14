Anupamaa: Dolly Aka Ekta Saraiya Quits The Show After 3 Years; Know Why

TV show Anupamaa is constantly ruling the TRP charts with its intriguing storyline. However, the Rupali Ganguli starrer has witnessed the exit of another actor after Paras Kalnawat.

Ekta Saraiya, the versatile actress who portrayed the role of Vanraj's sister, Dolly has bid afieu to the show. A surprising twist in the show's cast dynamics has left fans in anticipation of what lies ahead.

REASON WHY SHE LEFT ANUPAMAA AFTER 3 YEARS

In a recent interview, Ekta Saraiya confirmed her exit from Anupamaa, a show she had been a part of for approximately three years.

The actress cited the demands of a new endeavour as the catalyst behind her decision to part ways with the popular family drama. Ekta will be taking on a significant role in Zee TV's upcoming series, 'Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai', alongside the accomplished Manasi Joshi Roy.

The commitments of these two simultaneous projects prompted her to make a tough call, leaving her with no choice but to bid adieu to her Anupamaa family.

Read Also Anupamaa Cast Performs Havan As Show Completes 1000 Episodes

HERE WHAT SHE SAID ABOUT HER EXIT

Sharing insights into her departure, Ekta Saraiya revealed in an interview with a reputed media outlet, "I am actually not a part of Anupama anymore; it was physically impossible for me to be a part of two shows at the same time since one has a 7-day telecast. So, I had to say Goodbye to Anupamaa. But I have made so many great memories on the show. I am so glad that I got to play the role of Dolly, and I am grateful to DKP for the opportunity. It was just time to move on, but I will miss the show, and I am thankful for all the love."

For those unfamiliar with her character, Dolly was a steadfast presence who consistently stood against her brother Vanraj's missteps and her mother Leela's actions.

Her dynamic with her sister-in-law, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), was particularly cherished by fans, making her exit all the more bittersweet. With Dolly's departure from Anupamaa, viewers are left wondering about the void her absence will create in the storyline.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)