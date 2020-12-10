Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and others mourn dance pioneer Astad Deboo’s demise

Indian dance legend Astad Deboo, best known for marrying Kathak and Kathakali into a unique form died at 73.

Scores of celebs, politicians and other eminent personalities paid tribute to the dance pioneer on Twitter.

Anupam Kher wrote, "World of modern dance has lost a pioneer and India has lost a cultural treasure. Dearest #AstadDeboo it was a privilege to know you. Will miss your art, warm persona and your infectious smile! Rest in peace my friend!! #OmShanti"

"This is too shocking!! What a dancer !!what a human!! May you rest in peace ASTAD DEBOO!!," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

Here are some more tweets on the microblogging site.