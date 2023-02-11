Annu Kapoor on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya biopic: 'Main Deendayal Hun' will raise several questions

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will play the role of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in the biopic Main Deendayal Hun. The film held the muhurat clap shot a day before Upadhyaya’s death anniversary. The film will roll in May and the rest of the cast and credit are yet to be finalised. Annu Kapoor is grateful for bringing Deendayal Upadhyaya on screen. “I am thankful for being chosen to play Deendayal ji. I have a responsibility to fulfil and will do my best in this biopic. According to me, Deendayal Upadhyay was a political visionary. There are many politicians but he cannot be called political rajneta, it will be an insult to his political vision,” he says.

Continuing, the veteran actor adds, “This is a political thriller raising several questions. For example, was his death a political assassination or natural death? The yesteryear political rajnetas will have to answer all these questions. Deendayal sacrificed his life for his motherland. He served his motherland without hoping for any returns and strived hard so that every citizen can avail all the opportunities and lead a good life. I have tremendous responsibility… So that we can reveal the truth.”

The film is directed by Pawan KK Nagpal and the story is penned by Rashid Iqbal. The director who was present for the muhurat says, “After hearing the narration I was bowled over and wanted the biopic to be made. When we were discussing the casting of the main lead, we thought who could be better than Annu Kapoor. We can see Annu ji’s resemblance to Deendayal ji in the poster.”

Writer Rashid Iqbal elaborates on the political thriller and says, “This is my fourth biopic. I had picked up a book from a railway station, which contained information about Deendayal ji. While reading the book my attention was drawn towards his mysterious death and read more about it. After Annu ji’s association with the film, my energies doubled. It’s a roller-coaster political thriller and

Annu ji will undoubtedly keep the audiences on the edge of their seats with his exuberant performances.”

On a parting note, co-producer Hareesh Reddy Nagalamadaka says, “I am associated with many South films but have never been at the forefront. This is going be the first time I am openly joining Deendayal Upadhyaya’s biopic as a co-producer. I hope the film does well. It will be a pan-India film in all South languages.”

