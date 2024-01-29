Ankita Lokhande Pens FIRST Note After Bigg Boss 17 Loss, Calls It 'Journey To Be Remembered'

Actress Ankita Lokhande's journey on the reality show Bigg Boss 17 came to an end on Sunday night as she ended up being the third runner-up. She was seen exiting the sets of Bigg Boss 17 visibly upset with her family members, but looks like the result has finally sunk in as she shared the first post on social media after the grand finale.

On Monday afternoon, Ankita took to her Instagram handle to share photos of herself with host Salman Khan and thanked him for his wise words.

She also called her journey a memorable one. "A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity," she wrote.

As Ankita was evicted from the house, Salman was seen praising her journey on the show, and he also expressed shock over the fact that she could not make it to Top 2. He was seen telling her that he really wished for her to get closer to the trophy.

Ankita had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain, but during their stay inside, the two were seen having some of the biggest fights and arguments. It escalated to the point that the actress was seen suggesting her husband that they should take a break from each other.

At one point, Ankita even said that she did not see a future with Vicky and that he should leave her and find someone else.

However, as the show ended, the two mended their differences and were seen expressing their love for each other. "We might fight and say all kinds of things to each other, but we cannot live without each other as well," they told the housemates as well as the audience.