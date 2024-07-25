Anjali Arora Thanks God For Not Joining Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Worst Season In History Ever'

Anjali Arora | Instagram

Anjali Arora is known for her viral TikTok videos and she rose to fame in television with Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. There were also speculations that she has been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and released a statement against the show, and thanked God for not being a part of it. Reportedly, she was one of the confirmed contestants for this season but decided to not join the show at the last minute.

Taking to social media, she shared a statement in which she lauded her decision of not being a part of the show, and calling it the worst season till date. She wrote, "Bolte hai na jo bhi hota hai aache ke lloye hota hai... Thank you, God, for saving me. Mera decision bilkul sahi tha.. This is the worst season in Bigg Boss's history ever #biggboss OTT'."

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is hosted by Anil Kapoor. This season has been grabbing all the headlines because of its controversial celebrity contestants.

The show has so far witnessed the eviction of Sana Sultan Khan, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasi. Surprisingly, Adnaan Shaikh, who came into the show as a wild card contestant, was also evicted within 10 days from Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Read Also Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Set To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

On the work front, the Kacha Badam girl was in the news for announcing her silver screen debut as Sita in Shri Ramayan Katha. It will be directed by Abhishek Singh and produced by Prakash Mahobiya, and co-produced by Sanjay Bundela.