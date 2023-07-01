Animal Postponed: Ranbir Kapoor's Film To NOT Release On August 11? Here's What We Know

After captivating audiences with his performance in Brahmastra last year, actor Ranbir Kapoor has a lot in store for his fans in 2023. The actor is busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', where he shares the screen with the popular actress Rashmika Mandanna.

'Animal' has already generated significant buzz and excitement among fans, with the recent addition of Bobby Deol to the cast and leaked glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor's character creating further anticipation.

RANBIR KAPOOR'S ANIMAL POSTPONED

However, the latest reports might come as a shock and disappointment to fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

From a source close to the project, Free Press Journal has learnt that the release of 'Animal' has been postponed, and the exact reasons behind this decision remain unknown.

Originally scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, the film is now eyeing a December 1, 2023 release.

POSSIBILITIES OF THE DELAY

The precise motive for the delay has yet to be revealed, but it is speculated that it may have been done to avoid a clash with the releases of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, both highly anticipated projects in their own right.

However, this rescheduling might result in Animal facing a potential clash with another much-awaited film, Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

On New Year's Day, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's poster on his social media handle, further heightening excitement among fans. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor smoking a cigarette while piercingly gazing at someone. He is depicted wearing a bloodstained white shirt and holding a blood-soaked axe.

His also revealed the original release date of August 11. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, all portraying significant roles in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

While fans may need to exercise a bit more patience for the release of Animal, the prospect of witnessing Ranbir Kapoor's intense performance in this thrilling film remains a source of excitement and anticipation.