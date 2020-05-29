Anil Kapoor tries his hands on timer selfies: 'Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks'

New Delhi: Upping his selfie game further, the ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Friday tried his hands-on the timer selfies. The 'Mr India' actor posted his very first timer selfies on social media.

In the pictures that seemed like post-workout selfies, Kapoor is seen posing wearing grip pads in his hand.

"Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks! Just took my first timer selfies! I think now I'll be taking a lot more after this! #learningeveryday #uppingmyselfiegame," he wrote in the caption.

The post was later flooded with scores of comments including the comments of his fashion designer daughter Rhea Kapoor who commented: "I see you've discovered the self-timer." "Where is the old dog? All I see is a young (lion emoji)," wrote Anand Ahuja, Kapoor's son-in-law and husband of actor Sonam Kapoor.