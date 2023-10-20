Anil Kapoor Deletes All Instagram Posts; Sonam Kapoor REACTS

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor surprised his fans on Friday by deleting all his Instagram posts. The actor, who is quite active on the photo and video-sharing app, often treats his followers and fans with glimpses from his personal life. He also shares his work-related updates on Instagram.

However, it is not known why the actor deleted all his posts. In fact, his actress-daughter Sonam Kapoor was also surprised to see all the posts missing from his feed.

Sonam shared a screenshot of his page on her Instagram story and wrote, "Dad!!??"

While some fans expressed concern and claimed that his account might have been hacked, others said that it is a promotional gimmick. Within no time, '#WhereIsAnilKapoor' also started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Anil Kapoor's Instagram is the talk of the town. Now, the only question is #WhereisAnilKapoor in this glamorous world he's created," a user wrote.

"This is going to be something interesting for sure #WhereisAnilKapoor as the Instagram has been revamped," wrote another user.

The actor has over 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the big screens in December 2023. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will release in January 2024.

Anil Kapoor has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and has had a successful career spanning several decades. Some of his notable films include"Mr. India, Tezaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Taal, Slumdog Millionaire, Nayak, and Dil Dhadakne Do among many others.

