 Anil Kapoor Arrives In Delhi To Attend PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: 'Just Want Country To Prosper' (VIDEO)
The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
On Sunday, June 9, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was seen arriving at the Delhi airport to attend the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During this, he was asked by the media about Modi's swearing-in ceremony, to this, the actor told news agency ANI, “I just want the country to prosper, and continue on the path of prosperity. It is positive."

Check out the video:

Earlier today, Rajinikanth also reached Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony. While taking to the media, he said, "People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation for Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there."

While Anupam Kher also said, "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony."

Meanwhile, PM Modi's oath ceremony is scheduled at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan's forecourt under tight security. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers.

