Angry Ranveer Singh Fans Fight With Staff After Dhurandhar 2 Show Gets CANCELLED In Mumbai's Malad Theatre After 1.5-Hour Wait – VIDEO

Technical Glitches Disrupt Dhurandhar 2 Previews, Fans Furious | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) saw several shows affected during its paid previews on Wednesday, a day before its main release on March 19. Multiple shows across different locations were cancelled due to last-minute technical issues that delayed the delivery of the final content to theatres. What was promised as a thrilling experience ultimately turned into a disappointment for moviegoers.

Technical Glitches Disrupt Dhurandhar 2 Previews, Fans Furious

While several theatres delayed the screening of Dhurandhar 2 by hours from the originally scheduled time, causing chaos, some theatres initiated refunds. Amid this, a similar situation unfolded at Gold Cinemas in Malad, Mumbai, where fans were left furious. An Instagram user, @girlbehindthebrands, shared a video from the theatre showing several fans arguing loudly with the staff, questioning the status of the film.

Some fans were heard saying they had traveled from different places specifically to watch the movie and were adamant about not leaving without seeing it. The Instagram user added that after waiting for 1.5 hours, they were informed that the show had been cancelled.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is currently running across 21,220 shows, has collected a total gross of Rs 52.71 crore in India and a total net of Rs 48.30 crore so far. Worldwide, the film has minted Rs 75 crore, with final collections yet to be reported.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.25 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.75 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Story

Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.