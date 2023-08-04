Ananya Panday Trolls Suhana Khan For 'Super Creative' Photo Caption; Check Latter's EPIC Reply

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently gave a glimpse of her Goa vacation on Instagram. The star kid shared several stunning photos from her getaway.

Suhana's photos were accompanied by the caption, "I ❤️ Goa 🌴". Several fans and celebrities took to the comments section to drop heart emoticons and praise Suhana's pictures.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Maheep Kapoor dropped several red heart emojis. However, what caught our attention was Suhana's BFF and actress Ananya Panday's comment.

Ananya tried to troll Suhana for her photo caption and wrote, "How did u think of this caption super creative." The latter also gave an epic response. Suhana replied, "It came to me in a dream 😋"

Check out their fun banter here:

Suhana and Ananya often share stunning photos with each other on social media. They also drop adorable comments under each other's Instagram posts.

Suhana's acting debut

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on Netflix. It is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others.

Ananya's upcoming projects

Ananya will be next seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

The actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

