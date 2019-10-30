Ananya Panday to have 'working 21st birthday'

Ananya Panday took out some time from the hectic shooting schedule of her film Khaali Peeli to spend time with her loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.

When asked about how she feels about celebrating the festival for the first time as an established Bollywood actress, she said, “This time, for a change, I had to plan my work schedules around Diwali. Luckily, I am not shooting on the Diwali day and I don’t think anyone would want to do that. But I am working a day before Diwali and then two days post that. But usually, we used to have a week-long holiday when I was in school. So, for me, technically, this is a sort of working Diwali.

The actress continues, “I love my work, so hopefully, I will have a working birthday as well since I’ll be promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh around that time. I feel that will be a great way to ring in my 21st birthday.”

The actress would be reuniting with the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast trio soon to shoot the famous ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ song for the film.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release on December 6, 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya’s next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.