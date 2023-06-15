 Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnanya Panday Seeks Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In Delhi

Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In Delhi

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting near Sarovar dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama set.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

Actor Ananya Panday, on Wednesday, shared beautiful pictures from her visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of her spiritual travel in Delhi.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting near Sarovar dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama set.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Sabr. Shukr. Simran."

Read Also
Photos: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy dinner date in Mumbai amid relationship rumours
article-image

Ananya's upcoming projects

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

Read Also
Ananya Panday with 'bucket-style' bag worth ₹4.9 lakh grabbing eyeballs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In Delhi

Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes 'Chartbuster Success' To Adipurush Team

Watch: Paps Call Alia Bhatt 'Sita' Amid Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Rumours, Actress REACTS

Watch: Paps Call Alia Bhatt 'Sita' Amid Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan Rumours, Actress REACTS

Vijay Varma Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Tamannaah Bhatia: 'There Is A Lot Of Love...'

Vijay Varma Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Tamannaah Bhatia: 'There Is A Lot Of Love...'

Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In ₹82,000 Top As She Jets Off To Brazil For Heart...

Netflix Tudum: Alia Bhatt Is A Ray Of Sunshine In ₹82,000 Top As She Jets Off To Brazil For Heart...