Ananya Panday Opens Up On Insider Vs Outsider Debate: 'People From Film Families Have Not Been Successful Because...'

Ananya Panday, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat, recently opened up on insider vs outsider debate in the film industry. The actress openly acknowledged the advantage she holds as an industry insider.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Panday said, “After a point, I think your work speaks and people have to still like you on screen and watch you because there have been many cases where people have come from film families and they have not been successful because they have not resonated with the audience."

"Then there have been people from the outside who have done extremely well. We should all support each other and give love to each other because the industry and the people have given us so much. I don’t know why we are creating these lines and borders," the actress concluded.

Previously, Ananya starred in the series Call Me Bae, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The cast also featured Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur, among others.

The makers recently announced that the show will be renewed for a second season.

On the work front, Ananya will also feature next in the highly anticipated film about C Sankaran Nair, focusing on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, which will also star Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is slated to release on March 14, 2025 and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie will be based on real events from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat.