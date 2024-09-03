Ananya Panday Mourns Death Of 16-Year-Old Pet Dog Fudge, Shares Throwback Photos: 'I'll Miss You Everyday'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday mourned the death of her dog Fudge. On Tuesday (September 3), she shared a series of adorable pictures with her pet and penned an emotional note.

"2008 - ♾️Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter ❤️ 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I’ll miss you every single day," Ananya captioned her Instagram post.

In one of the throwback photos, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey is seen holding Fudge in her arms. In another picture, Fudge is seen sleeping on bed with Ananya and her sister Rysa.

Check out Ananya's post here:

Soon after she shared the emotional post, Bhavana and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actors Pulkit Samrat, Esha Gupta and Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emoticons. Actress and singer Sophie Choudhry commented, "I’m so sorry love.. He will still watch over you from doggy heaven."

Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "❤️ love you."

Ananya's affection for Fudge is well-documented and often shared on her social media. She frequently posts pictures and stories featuring Fudge.

Ananya's upcoming project

Ananya is all set for her OTT debut with the upcoming series Call Me Bae. In the show, the actress plays the role of South Delhi heiress Bella 'Bae' Chowdhury, who becomes a hustler.

Call Me Bae also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. The series is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 6.

Opening up about her character, Ananya had earlier said, "There is a scene where she talks to the fridge, and she is getting the fridge to answer. Everyone at the reading table was like, 'What is she doing?' I went with it and believed what she was doing. And that is what is important: to not judge her character. She is a positive person. I have never seen her blonde. Her best quality is that she never judges a person. She always says that kindness is cool and she never changes as a person, even after she transforms. I would say don't judge a book by its cover or in real life. That is a lesson I have taken from Bae."