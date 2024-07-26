 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant To NOT Host Wedding Party At London's Stoke Park - Hotel Issues Statement
Reports claimed that the Ambanis had booked the iconic seven-star London estate, called Stoke Park, till September to host several high-profile parties

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, got married to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, after a whirlwind celebration. And just when everyone thought that the festivities had ended, reports claimed that the Ambanis are set to host a couple of lavish wedding parties in London.

As per reports, the Ambanis had booked the iconic seven-star London estate, called Stoke Park, till September to host several high-profile parties. However, the hotel has now rubbished the reports, and has claimed that there was no "wedding celebration" planned in the estate.

Hotel Stoke Park issued an official statement which read, "At Stoke Park we don’t usually comment on private matters, but in light of the recent media speculation, and in the interest of accuracy, we’d like to clarify that there are no wedding celebrations planned at the estate this summer."

The Ambanis are yet to issue an official statement on the reports.

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 in Mumbai in what could be termed as the biggest wedding of the decade. Not just the entire Bollywood, but celebrities and eminent personalities from overseas too flew down to India to mark their attendance at the wedding.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, and others were some of the international names spotted during the festivities. As from Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others were seen celebrating the couple's union.

Prior to the wedding, the family had also hosted two extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies, one in Jamnagar, and another onboard a magnificent French cruiser.

