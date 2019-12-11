Amy Jackson’s adorable picture with son Andreas will chase away your mid-week blues

A few months back, actor Amy Jackson embraced motherhood and has been on cloud nine ever since. Her Instagram handle is full of adorable snaps of son Andreas, but who’s complaining? The actor is enjoying her parenthood to the bits, and we are glad!

She took to Instagram to share a photo of the little one, lying on the bed. In the monochrome picture, Amy lovingly hugs the son. “Making 6am wake up calls a walk in the park. iloveyou,” she wrote. It seems like Andreas loves the camera already! He looks at the lens with wide, open eyes. See the photo below!