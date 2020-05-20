AMPAS considering postponing Oscars to a later date next year

Los Angeles: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is mulling about postponing the 2021 Oscars award ceremony.

Sources told Variety that it is "likely" that the coveted award show, which is currently set to take place on 28 February, 2021, might be moved to a later date.

However, nothing concrete has been discussed by the members as yet, a potential new date for the ceremony.

Academy president David Rubin had recently told the outlet, "It's impossible to know what the landscape will be. We know we want to celebrate film but we do not know exactly what form it will take." Last month, the Academy announced a historic change due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced theatres to shutdown worldwide and delayed several films in its wake. In its temporary rule change, the AMPAS had announced that it will allow streaming movies that have not had a cinematic release to qualify for entry in the Best Picture categories and others.

"I think everyone is sympathetic to the filmmakers' plight and we're here to support our members and the film community," Rubin said.

"It makes sense when we don't really know what's to come in terms of the availability of theatrical exhibition... We need to make allowances for this year only and during this time when theatres are not open so great film work can be seen and celebrated," he added.