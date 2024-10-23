Amitabh Bachchan's Mother-In-Law Indira Bhaduri Dies At 94 In Bhopal

In a tragic turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, Indira Bhaduri, passed away in Bhopal. She was 94. Reportedly, she had been unwell for some time and was under the supervision of doctors.
According to a report in TV9 Hindi, as her health deteriorated, Abhishek Bachchan arrived in Bhopal late at night with his mother, Jaya Bachchan.Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and other family members are reaching Bhopal by chartered plane.
As soon as the news came out, the Bachchan family was drowning in grief.
In 2023, Indira had undergone pacemaker surgery in Mumbai.
