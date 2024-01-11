Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Makes Instagram Debut; Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor Welcome Him

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan grandson Agastya Nanda has finally made his Instagram debut. On Thursday (January 11), Agastya shared his first post on Instagram and he received a warm welcome from his family members as well as friends. In December 2023, Agastya made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

In his first post on the photo and video-sharing platform, Agastya is seen sitting on a wooden floor. He is seen wearing brown shirt and off-white pants. However, he did not write anything as the caption for the post.

Soon after Agastya shared the photo, his mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, commented, "Love and hugs baby boy." His sister Navya Naveli Nanda also welcomed him.

While Arjun Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Welcome Aggy Boy," his The Archies co-star and rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan commented, "Welcome," along with a heart-eyed emoticon.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Gauri Khan, Yuvraj Menda and others also commented on his post.

Agastya's acting debut

After much hype, The Archies, marking the debut of star kids Agastya, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana, released on an OTT platform on December 7, 2023. The film received mixed reviews from fans and film critics. While some lauded the film, others were not impressed by the performances of the actors.

A number of people on the internet were of the opinion that the film failed to make a mark. Besides the star kids, the film also features Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles.

The Archies is a musical based on the renowned comic book characters of the same name. While Agastya plays the titular role, Suhana essays the role of Veronica, and Khushi plays Betty Cooper.

Agastya's next film

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. It was earlier reported that he will begin shooting for the film in January 2024. The film is touted to be a biopic of the 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal. The film will also feature veteran actor Dharmendra.

Reportedly, Agastya attended several acting workshops with Sriram Raghavan to polish his body language and step into the shoes of Arun Khetarpal.