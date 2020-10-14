Amitabh Bachchan wishes to join campaign against manual scavenging

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has "pledged" to contribute towards an anti-manual scavenging campaign to root out the unconstitutional practice from the society.

The 78-year-old actor, who is the face of many ad campaigns and charities, took to Twitter to share his interest.

"Events of the day move you beyond words .. tonight is one such day .. manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act.. yet .. it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence ..

"Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged !" Bachchan wrote on Tuesday night.

Manual scavenging and sewage cleaning under inhuman conditions in the country leads to the deaths of hundreds of workers, especially the ones who are forced to carry out the act due to caste discrimination.

"There are times when the events of the day seem to last longer than what they were meant to be .. the strength and the agony of them that live and serve in inhuman conditions and environs .. who get the discrimination of society .. who labour in conditions that are humiliating yet for the presence and existence , they suffer ..

"Because having a roof and feeding the family is their prime objective .. I am unable to contend with this so shall end here .. with the hope and prayer that the end for them that live in extraneous circumstances is of a brighter and existent life as humans," the screen icon also wrote on his blog.

Bachchan is also associated with causes like the polio eradication and save the girl child. He is the brand ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.