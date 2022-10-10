Amitabh Bachchan turns 80: Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna and Elli AvrRam shower b'day love on their Goodbye co-star

(l-r) Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna, Elli AvrRam | Pics: Instagram/pavailgulati/rashmika_mandanna/elliavrram

Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna and Elli AvrRam share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. On his 80th birthday, they share special wishes for their co-star:

Pavail Gulati:

Pic: Instagram/pavailgulati

“He is a very special person. He was very kind to me while we were shooting Yudh. Even after the shoot, he used to meet me and call me for his Diwali parties. He is an extremely genuine host. It is so much fun being around and working with him since his energy is so infectious and puts all of us youngsters to shame. He is a hungry actor and wants to steal the scene. He is so competitive which I love about him since he raises the bar so high that you have to work hard to match up to his level. I am just trying to learn his zest to work every day.”

Rashmika Mandanna:

Pic: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna

“The persona he has, the experience he carries and the power of being himself is so right there around him. I was very intimidated, not because of anything but the experience he holds. He is a legend. I am an actor, who just started off trying to talk to a man, who has lived through the formation of the Indian film industry. I had to perform anyway. Throughout the shoot, he was welcoming.”

Elli AvrRam:

“While shooting the film with him, he was so much fun on the sets. He is very aware of things about social media. He made us laugh so many times. It was super lovely to see and experience this side of him too. He is such a cool dude. I had always heard about it but then I saw it too. The best part of him is that he never makes you feel intimidated. I was very shy doing lines with him. It was my ‘OMG’! moment.”