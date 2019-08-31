Amitabh Bachchan shocked to know about waterfall named after him in Sikkim

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is amazed to find out that there is a waterfall which has been named after him in Sikkim.

Earlier this week, a fan had posted a photograph of himself in front of the waterfall, writing "Can't come to Sikkim, and not go visit a place named after The Man", tagging the actor.

Big B took note of it and retweeted, saying: "That's not true is it... the Falls name."