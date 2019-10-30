Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' to release on this date

New Delhi: The release date of Ayushman Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' has been pushed earlier to February 28 next year.

The quirky comedy which was earlier scheduled for a release on April 24, will see the two sharing screen space for the first time.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, film critic Taran Adarsh also pinned a still from the film featuring Ayushmann as a mediocre man wearing a brown striped shirt paired with white pants. Meanwhile, Big B, on the other hand, looks unrecognisable as a very old man with an abnormally shaped nose.