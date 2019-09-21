Amitabh Bachchan and team celebrate as 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 11 becomes the week’s number 1 show

Into its 11th season, Kaun Banega Crorepati still pulls people to take their seats in front of TV. Credit it to major nostalgia, since many of us have grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan‘s mesmerising opening act, an hour filled with a strong dose of GK and a charming goodnight wish. No wonder it is still one of the highest rated non-fiction TV shows right now! This recently called for a celebration recently as it became the week’s highest rated non-fiction programme, and the channel, number 1 too!

‘… And the day endeth with an invite by Sony Television to come over for a celebration .. a success celebration .. for it has become the No 1 channel this week .. and KBC the No 1 programme in the non fiction section My congratulations to Team KBC,’ he wrote.