Amit Tandon releases his new single 'Hosh O Hawaas'

After the chartbuster Checkmate and Meri Akhiyaan in April 2019, singer Amit Tandon is back with another original track coupled with a music video. The song is titled 'Hosh O Hawaas'. This fun and melodious love song sung by Amit is composed by Durgesh Rajbhatt and written by Shreyas Puranik. The video was shot across beautiful locales at Auckland in New Zealand. Along with Hosh O Hawaas Amit Tandon launches his very own Youtube channel ATM (Amit Tandon music), making it the first song on the platform. The youtube channel will have a strong line up of content this festive season. The duo, Amit Tandon and Durgesh Rajbhatt have already created a total of 6 songs that will release shortly. “Shooting for the song in Auckland was fun. The song is very upbeat and has a positive mood to it. The real fun came with the video- I had dabbled with multiple concepts but trashed all that away. While planning my New Zealand trip it struck me to shoot there as well for Hosh O Hawaas. This song really deserved fresh visuals and it could not get better than the picturesque Auckland” says Singer, Amit Tandon. Tracing his journey with music which began with Indian Idol Season 1, fifteen years ago, Amit says, “My musical journey has had its share of ups and downs but I am much more focused towards singing now. I took a break from acting in TV shows and I wish to use the time productively, working on my first love which has always been music. Releasing Hosh O Hawaas on my music channel is a big first step in that direction." Amit Tandon has a strong pipline of songs which are in various stages of ideation and production. The actor turned singer plans to release these songs on his youtube channel- ATM (Amit Tandon Music) in the coming months, building up a sizeable library.