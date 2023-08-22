Amid Gadar 2 Success, Subhash Ghai Reveals Khalnayak 2 Is In Works: 'It Will Have Sanjay Dutt & A New Star'

Amid the success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has said that the sequel to Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak is currently in works. He also announced that the film will re-release in theatres in September 2023.

Khalnayak also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead roles. The film hit the big screens in 1993 and the team recently celebrated 30 years of its release.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Subhash Ghai has shared that the film will re-release in cinemas on September 4 in more than 100 screens. The filmmaker also stated that his company will soon announce sequels of some iconic films like Khalnayak, Pardes, Karma and Saudagar.

"We have a story lab, they keep working on the story, and I am heading that department. People love nostalgia, and Ballu Balram of Khalnayak may appear on the screen in a big way. I have been getting many messages after Gadar 2's success, 'Why don’t you make Khalnayak 2?' So we are contemplating on it and you will hear the news very soon. It will have Sanjay and a new star, both of them together," he told the news portal.

The film became one of the biggest hits after it released in 1993. It hit the big screens around the time when Sanjay Dutt was arrested for his alleged connections to the underworld and was also accused of being involved in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.

Back then, Khalnayak became quite popular before its release due to the controversy around its song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. In fact, Subhash Ghai had claimed in one of his interviews that the film lost out on its National Award because of the controversies surrounding the song.

Sanjay Dutt was seen as Balram Prasad Ballu in the film. While Jackie Shroff played Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha, Madhuri was seen as his fiancé Ganga.

The movie revolves around the chase of Ballu, who escapes from jail and causes distress to Ram. To help Ram, Ganga joins Ballu's gang to lure him back into custody. However, without having any idea about the consequences, Ballu falls in love with Ganga.