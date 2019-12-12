Amid cancer treatment for an entire year, when did Rishi Kapoor shoot for 'The Body'?

It is sad that fans of the veteran actor are now being subjected to films shot before his illness. Rishi Kapoor’s last release before he left for New York for medical treatment was the lukewarmly received OTT film Rajma Chawal. While he was recuperating a film called Jhootha Kahin Ka was also released.

Both were ill-received. And the versatile actor said he would like to do very selective work henceforth.

Sadly there are no really outstanding films coming Rishi Kapoor’s at this point of his life. The Body is not likely to do much to enhance his brand equity.

Apparently, it was the director Jeethu Joseph’s lifelong dream to work with Rishi Kapoor. And we have none other Mr Kapoor’s word for it.

In an interview, Mr Kapoor pompously declared, “When he (Jeethu Joseph) decided to make this film (The Body), he was determined that he would work with me. In this story, my role suites my age as well as the character. Jeethu is really happy that his dream of working with me came true…”

Let’s hope Jeethu’s dream doesn’t become the audiences’ nightmare.