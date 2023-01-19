e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmerican Idol director Bruce Gowers dies at 82

American Idol director Bruce Gowers dies at 82

Bruce Gowers passed away on January 15 in his Santa Monica home after suffering from an acute respiratory infection

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Emmy award-winning director of 'American Idol: The Search for a Superstar' and the original video for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Bruce Gowers passed away aged 82 on January 15 in his Santa Monica home after suffering from an acute respiratory infection.

His family members confirmed the news of his demise to Variety, a US-based news outlet.

According to Variety, over the span of eight seasons from 2002 to 2011, Gowers directed 234 episodes of "American Idol," earning him five Grammy nominations and one win for outstanding directing on a variety, music, or comedy series in 2009.

Read Also
Actor Julian Sands goes missing while hiking in California mountains
article-image

For his work on the television special "Fleetwood Mac: The Dance" in 1997, Gowers was nominated for the same Emmy award that year. In 1985, he was nominated for best videotape editing for a limited series or special along with the editors of "The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records."

Bruce Gowers' career

Gowers, born in New Kilbride, Scotland, started his career in London while enrolled at the BBC Training College. In the end, Gowers agreed to work for networks like Rediffusion and London Weekend Television, where he would be directing and producing employees.

In the control room, which he would frequently inhabit as a director for television programmes and music videos, Gowers was "happiest," according to his family.

Read Also
Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana's diamond pendant for nearly ₹1.6 crore
article-image

After serving as the director of the renowned music video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 1975, Gowers found himself overnight in the limelight. Gowers had numerous opportunities to collaborate with musicians throughout the years, including the Rolling Stones, 10cc, Rod Stewart, the Bee Gees, Alice Cooper, Journey, Supertramp, Michael Jackson, Rush, Santana, Prince, REO Speedwagon, Toto, John Mellencamp, and others.

Gowers moved to California later in the 1970s, where he continued to create and direct important award ceremonies like the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Billboard Awards, and the MTV Awards.

Read Also
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital over 2 weeks after deadly snow ploughing accident
article-image

Awards and recognition

Gowers received his MTV Award for his contribution to "Bohemian Rhapsody," and later won a Director's Guild of America Award for "Genius: A Night for Ray Charles" in 2004. The seasoned director was also honoured with a Grammy in 1986 for helming the long-form music video for "The Heart of Rock 'n' Roll" by Huey Lewis and the News.

His wife Carol Rosenstein, daughter Katharine Polk, son Sean Gowers, and four grandchildren, Sean Jr., Robert, Charlotte, and Layla survive the 'American Idol' veteran.

Read Also
Steven Spielberg's award-winning film The Fabelmans to release in India on THIS date
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Kapoor asks 'what's most difficult part of love in 2023' after seeing Tu Jhoothi Main...

Shraddha Kapoor asks 'what's most difficult part of love in 2023' after seeing Tu Jhoothi Main...

American Idol director Bruce Gowers dies at 82

American Idol director Bruce Gowers dies at 82

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan rents Shahid Kapoor's swanky Juhu apartment for THIS whopping amount

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan rents Shahid Kapoor's swanky Juhu apartment for THIS whopping amount

Pakistani actor Alyy Khan on kissing scene with 'crush' Kajol in The Good Wife: 'Rehearsed it 3-4...

Pakistani actor Alyy Khan on kissing scene with 'crush' Kajol in The Good Wife: 'Rehearsed it 3-4...

Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai Police: Everything you need to know about her FIGHT with Sherlyn...

Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai Police: Everything you need to know about her FIGHT with Sherlyn...