Ambani's Wedding Guests Received Free Versace Sunglasses As Gifts, Enjoyed 300 Meters Of Dessert Counters (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been the talk of the town, not just for its grandeur and opulence but also for the star-studded guest list.

Recently, YouTube and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, discussed the Ambani wedding with comedian Akaash Singh on his show. Both had attended the grand event.

During the podcast, Akaash revealed that the wedding guests received luxury gifts, including Versace sunglasses for free and Benarasi sarees. He added, “I heard they were giving away designer sunglasses, Versace sunglasses. Not all of them charged; some of them just gave away s**t. It was crazy. There was a jewellery shop, they charged because obviously you’re not just going to give away diamond necklaces.”

Ranveer said that there were shops built inside the wedding set. He revealed that there was a shop for Benarasi saris, but the venue was so big that it took time to even go to each shop. "There was no way you could humanly experience all of the wedding; there was that much to do," he added.

Further, sharing details about the food arrangement, Ranveer said that there was a floor full of food and places to eat. "You enter, and you see a long line, probably 300 metres, of just dessert counters. There was a pan shop, and it was run by an actual Benarasi pan shop owner. It’s like they got entire restaurants and placed them within the wedding. And that’s also what went on in the buffet upstairs," he said.