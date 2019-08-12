Ambani Bahus Shloka and Radhika twin in blue as they attend Reliance Industries’ AGM

The Ambani women who always seem to make their royal presence felt also presented a style statement, at the Ambani AGM on Monday. Alongside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta even Radhika Merchant to-be Ambani Bahu was also present at the event.
While Isha was seen in a Sabyasachi ensemble, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant were seen twinning in Blue floral three pieces. Shloka was snapped at the red carpet with husband Akash Ambani. She was donning a peach and blue salwar suit with floral print.
Radhika on the other hand was seen in a blue and white salwar kameez. The floral embroidery on the dress matched with the white laced dupatta. Take a look:
Earlier Shloka made headlines for her birthday wish as the family members kept reminded her to conceive with an heir, and later when she was spotted with mother in law Nita Ambani at an exhibition and netizen’s couldn't help but wonder if she was pregnant.
Shloka and Akash got married in Mumbai on March 9, 2019, post many extravagant, and star studded, pre and post parties. Meanwhile Radhika and Anant are yet to make it official.
