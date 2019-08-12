Ambani Bahus Shloka and Radhika twin in blue as they attend Reliance Industries’ AGM

The Ambani women who always seem to make their royal presence felt also presented a style statement, at the Ambani AGM on Monday. Alongside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta even Radhika Merchant to-be Ambani Bahu was also present at the event.

While Isha was seen in a Sabyasachi ensemble, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant were seen twinning in Blue floral three pieces. Shloka was snapped at the red carpet with husband Akash Ambani. She was donning a peach and blue salwar suit with floral print.

Radhika on the other hand was seen in a blue and white salwar kameez. The floral embroidery on the dress matched with the white laced dupatta. Take a look: