Amazon Prime Video all set to launch 'Homecoming' season 2 on May 22

Amazon Prime Video is all set to launch the season 2 of the critically-acclaimed international Amazon Original Series Homecoming . With no memory of her identity, Jackie faces with questions about her past. In search of retrieving her memory, she crosses paths with the Geist Group, the wellness company behind the Homecoming initiative, which leads her to situations beyond her control.

The international Amazon Original Series, Homecoming Season 2, will launch on 22nd May, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in India and worldwide in more than 200 countries and territories.

The popular series Homecoming returns with new twists and sharp turns with Walter Cruz returning as the lead character. Following the trauma of the war and the Homecoming initiative, Walter, a humble soldier, who thought he would benefit from the program, begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember.

“Both me and my on-screen character Jackie in Homecoming Season 2 have a witty sense of humor”, Janelle Monáe, said “I think Jackie is very serious about whatever job she takes on and being someone who is in the business. I take things very seriously. I think that we both can be very witty at times. Moreover, I'm told that I have a great sense of humor, and I think she does too. I'm also told that Jackie has always been a leader, not a follower, and I consider myself to be a leader. We both are extremely ambitious people.”