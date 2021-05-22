ALT Balaji issues clarification after netizens slam the OTT platform for liking derogatory post against Shehnaaz Gill

Streaming giant ALT Balaji has issued a clarification hours after it came under scanner for liking a derogatory post on Twitter against Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill.

The post in question referred to a distasteful meme abusing Gill. Soon, scores of Shehnaaz fans took to Twitter and began trending "Shame on Alt Balaji."

ALT Balaji said that their partner agency 'accidentally' liked the tweet, adding that they have already apologized to the actor and her fans.

An ALTBalaji spokesperson stated, "Last night there was an absolute human error that was committed by our partner agency for ORM responses, Autumn Grey. They accidentally liked a tweet about Shehnaaz Gill that was not in good taste. We uphold the actors and their fans in the highest regard and would never hurt any sentiments in any manner."

"Our agency partner has already apologised to the fans and the actor and we request fans to consider the same and shower their love on the show as they have been doing so far," the statement further read.