Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' to release on Christmas 2021

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said in a joint statement that the team is thrilled to showcase the film to fans. "'Pushpa' is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride. The film has already created a lot of buzz among the audiences and we are thrilled to announce that the first part will get a Christmas release this year.

"We can't wait for the fans to watch it and shower their never ending love to the entire team of 'Pushpa'. We have decided to release the second installation of the movie to release in the year 2022," they said.