All set for New Year! Parineeti Chopra to fly to Europe

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been shooting for her films back to back for 'Girl on the Train' remake and a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal. Apart from playing a character with an emotional disorder and clinical stress in the first film, she has trained hard at the game.

She has decided to take a break from her work and has planned a holiday to recharge herself. As New Year is around the corner, Parineeti is all set to travel to Europe.

A source close to the Parineeti said, “Parineeti is a traveller at heart but 2019 has kept her busy with her films. She has enjoyed the challenge of both, the remake of 'Girl on the Train' and the biopic of badminton player Saina Nehwal."

"As this year comes to an end, she wants to take a much deserved holiday to her favourite winter spots. She will travel to Austria, Budapest and Munich with a bunch of friends to ring in the New Year,” the source added.

Parineeti is all packed to leave on December 27 and will stay in Europe till January 6. Once she returns from her vacation, she will resume the shoor and post production work for both films.