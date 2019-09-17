All Indian cinema is based on just a handful of ideas: Pahlaj Nihalani on Dream Girl’s criticism

“What is outdated?” Nihalani demands to know. “What was unfashionable yesterday is trending today. And what is considered outdated today would be in vogue tomorrow. It’s a cycle. And all Indian cinema is based on just a handful of ideas. The style of putting across those ideas keeps changing, but the ideas remain the same.”

Nihalani points out the example of the recently released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl which, he says, bears a resemblance to an earlier film. “This whole idea of a man seducing men by impersonating a woman’s voice on the phone was done in my film Shola Aur Shabnam 29 years ago. In that film Govinda cons Anupam Kher by speaking in a woman’s voice.”

Nihalani points out the example of the recently released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl which, he says, bears a resemblance to an earlier film. “This whole idea of a man seducing men by impersonating a woman’s voice on the phone was done in my film Shola Aur Shabnam 29 years ago. In that film Govinda cons Anupam Kher by speaking in a woman’s voice.”