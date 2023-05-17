All about Carys Zeta Douglas who accompanied Michael Douglas at Cannes 2023

Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas posed together on the red carpet at the ‘Jeanne du Barry’ premiere and opening ceremony at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, that took place yesterday, on May 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the girl who accompanied with ‘Blood Knot’ actor:

Carys Zeta Douglas, the daughter of Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, made an appearance at the red carpet at Cannes. The 20-year-old aspiring musician was dressed in a dazzling light-coloured gown designed by Elie Saab, the same designer as her mother's. Carys accompanied her father to the Cannes film festival, where he was to be presented with an honorary Palme D’Or to celebrate his career. The award was to be presented by Uma Thurman and a documentary on Michael Douglas's life was to be screened. Carys, also known as CZD on Instagram, has already amassed 195,000 followers on the platform. She shared a picture of her debut at Cannes on Instagram, which crossed 600 likes in no time. Her Instagram page also features photos of her singing with guitarists and posing with musical instruments. She spent her early years in Bermuda, where her parents lived for ten years before moving back to Manhattan in 2018. Carys is an aspiring musician and also plays the piano. She has inherited her parents' talent and is making a name for herself in the music industry. Carys is one of the many Hollywood star kids who are making their mark in the entertainment industry.

