Alia’s bikini, Bhumi's saree, Kim's nipples: Top 10 trending entertainment stories of the week

From Alia Bhatt’s bikini to Bhumi Pednekar’s saree: Top 10 trending entertainment stories of the week

The entertainment industry has always managed to create a niche of its own trends and headlines to follow. With Bollywood evolving at a pace that is faster than the blink of an eye, it is difficult to keep up with the latest news. Here’s a quick rundown on what made the buzz during the week that was.

When Kim Kardashian removed fake nipples from Met Gala dress due to Kanye

Kim spilled some beans on her MET Gala look which she wore earlier this year. Her husband, Kanye West was not too thrilled with a controversial addition of fake nipples to the dress.