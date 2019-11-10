Alia’s bikini, Bhumi's saree, Kim's nipples: Top 10 trending entertainment stories of the week

From Alia Bhatt’s bikini to Bhumi Pednekar’s saree: Top 10 trending entertainment stories of the week
The entertainment industry has always managed to create a niche of its own trends and headlines to follow. With Bollywood evolving at a pace that is faster than the blink of an eye, it is difficult to keep up with the latest news. Here’s a quick rundown on what made the buzz during the week that was.
When Kim Kardashian removed fake nipples from Met Gala dress due to Kanye
Kim spilled some beans on her MET Gala look which she wore earlier this year. Her husband, Kanye West was not too thrilled with a controversial addition of fake nipples to the dress.
Shraddha Kapoor's no makeup look in public proves she's a natural beauty
Shraddha was spotted at the Mumbai airport and unlike other divas, she went for a de-glam avatar. The actress sported a casual white tee with black bottoms and some funky frames to accentuate her no makeup look.
#BoycottKBC trends after Amitabh is accused of 'insulting' Shivaji Maharaj
In Kaun Banega Crorepati's 11th season, host Amitabh Bachchan posed a historical question to a hot seat contestant that had many viewers' blood boiling and their sentiments hurt.
Bhumi Pednekar is a 'sexy naari' in a 'sexy sari'
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a string of photographs looking stunning and "sexy" in an exquisite white sequinned sari.
Pretty in Pink: Sara Ali Khan is making us fall in love with her ethnic couture
Sara wore a pastel pink kurta palazzo set, topped with a dupatta. She kept the look simple with no makeup, wet hair and mojari footwear.
Sunny Leone transforms into superhero 'Kore' to finish all evil
Sunny Leone introduced a superhero character on social media. Sunny and husband Daniel Weber have unveiled Kore -- the superhero who is arriving "to finish all evil", in Sunny's words.
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan-starrer superhero franchise to hit the floors in Jan 2020
Six years after Krrish 3, apparently, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan are all set to announce the fourth series of their superhero franchise Krrish next month and filming will begin by January 2020.
Saif Ali Khan reveals Pataudi Palace got rented out after Taimur's grandfather passed away
Saif Ali Khan opened up on many things recently in an interview, where he reminisces about the time after he lost his father Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan.
#BalaChallenge by Riteish Deshmukh's kids Riaan and Rahyl is the cutest one ever
Riteish Deshmukh treated his fans with the most adorable video of his little munchkins.
